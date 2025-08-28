Solar park projects to drive Uttar Pradesh's green energy road map

Uttar Pradesh is bolstering its green-energy road map with solar-power projects totalling more than 9,000 megawatts (Mw) across the state. These include 6,000 Mw of ground-mounted solar projects and another 3,410 Mw through solar parks, according to the UP additional chief secretary (energy and alternative energy sources), Narendra Bhushan.

Under the Solar Park programme, the UP New and Renewable Energy Development (UPNEDA) has inked three joint ventures with Tusco Ltd, Bundelkhand Solar Energy Ltd, and Lucknow Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd for setting up solar parks.

The Yogi Adityanath government, under its Solar Energy 2022 programme, is targeting 22,000 Mw