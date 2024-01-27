Sensex (    %)
                        
SSWC&MA approves Rs 1,937 cr project proposals for industrial expansion

SSWC&MA has approved Rs 1,937 crore project proposals and employment opportunities for 2,715 people, according to a press statement issued here on Saturday

The new proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of Xenone Healthcare and Master Formulations CO for manufacturing of tablets, capsules and ointments | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

The State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) has approved 27 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and undertaking substantial expansion of existing units with proposed investment of around Rs 1,937 crore.
The decision was taken during the 28th meeting of the SSWC&MA, which was presided over by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
The new proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of Xenone Healthcare and Master Formulations CO for manufacturing of tablets, capsules and ointments.
Some of the other approved proposals include that of Gowthami Aquachem for manufacturing of Sodium Chlorite, Him Deep Alkalies Chemical for manufacturing of Caustic Soda Liquid, Hydrogen and Chlorine, Agro Farm Ventures for setting up a cold store, Scottill Healthcare for manufacturing of dry injections and eye drops and Mahalakshmi Spintex for manufacturing of polyester staple fibre and polyester chips.
Expansion proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of Procter and Gamble Home Products for manufacturing shampoo and detergent powder, Loreal India for manufacturing hair colorant and medicated toilet soap among others.
Parksons Packaging got approval for manufacturing corrugated boxes and mono cartons, Dr. Reddys Laboratories for manufacturing tablets, capsules, ointments creams, gel cosmeceuticals, Mondelez India Foods for manufacturing Five Star, moulded chocolate, crumb, gems.
Some of the other project proposals that received approvals include Hindustan Polyfab for manufacturing injection and infusion IV fluids Luminous Power Technologies for manufacturing inverter UPS, transformers, Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), solar products and battery assembly.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Investment manufacturing Pharma sector automobile industry

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

