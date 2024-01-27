Sensex (    %)
                        
100 new biogas plants will soon be established in UP: Hardeep Puri

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that 100 new biogas plants will soon be established in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that 100 new biogas plants will soon be established in Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow before going to the inauguration of the Compressed Bio Gas Plant in Budaun, Puri said that in the last seven years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has shed the label 'BIMARU' (sick) state and has done excellent work in every sector.
"Today a new compressed biogas plant is going to be inaugurated in Budaun and the foundation stone of new compressed biogas plants will also be laid in eight other districts of the state," he said.
Puri said that the process of land selection for setting up 37 plants is complete.
According to a statement by the UP government, Puri said that the Budaun plant, developed on 50 acres with an investment of about Rs 135 crore, will produce about 14 tonne of compressed biogas every day, and will be instrumental in stubble management.
Earlier, Adityanath called biogas the best option to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Waste to Wealth'.
Biogas is not only a solution to the problem of smog in NCR (National Capital Region) but also a means to increase the income of farmers, he said.
According to Union Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain, under the biofuel policy of UP, there is a provision of a grant of up to Rs 20 crore for the establishment of bioenergy plants.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

