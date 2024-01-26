Sensex (    %)
                        
85 technology companies show exit door to over 23K employees this year

According to the layoff tracker layoffs.fyi, 85 companies have already handed pink slips to 23,770 employees in 2024. This is on the back of 2,62,595 employees being sacked by 1,187 companies last yr

Tech firms, Tech companies, IT firms

Photo: Bloomberg

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Like last year, 2024 has also begun on a sombre note for the IT sector, with major tech companies like Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP announcing major job cuts.

Not surprisingly, techies across the country are on tenterhooks.
According to the layoff tracker layoffs.fyi, 85 companies have already handed pink slips to 23,770 employees in 2024.

This is on the back of 2,62,595 employees being sacked by 1,187 companies last year.

tech firms chart

Meanwhile, the Indian IT services firms that have fired their task force have not announced fresh hiring yet.

India's top four IT companies have seen their total headcount drop by almost 50,875 employees in the first nine months of FY24. 

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

