close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

State-owned coal firms taking steps to make mining sustainable: Joshi

From planting saplings to development of eco-parks, state-owned coal companies are taking various measures to reclaim abandoned mines, infusing multi-core investments, coal and mines minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
coal, fossil fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From planting saplings to development of eco-parks, state-owned coal companies are taking various measures to reclaim abandoned mines, infusing multi-core investments, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Other initiatives of the ministry include adoption of modern technologies like gasification of coal, installation of renewable energy projects, conservation of water bodies etc, the minister told PTI in an interview.

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has set a vision to make India net zero by 2070. In line with his vision, our PSUs are taking various efforts to make the coal mining a sustainable exercise. We are doing our bit for climate change issue. They are spending thousands of crores to meet this goal," he said ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) along with with its eight subsidiary companies and NLC India Ltd function under the administrative control of the coal ministry.

Joshi, who is also the minister for parliamentary affairs, added that "from 2014-15 to 2022-23, we have increased the green cover over 16,262 hectares of land, planting about 37.03 million saplings".

Public sector units have drawn a plan to develop a green cover area of 2,500 hectares (ha) planting 50 lakh saplings in the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal, taking the total count to over 42 million trees.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Investors still warming up to ESG-focussed funds; asset base drops in FY23

Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport for flights 24 hours

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

J&K's Kishtwar will become north India's major 'power hub': Jitendra Singh

UN climate summit in UAE to deliver game-changing results: Senior official

He further said that around 30 eco-parks have been developed on barren lands near mineral-less mines across the country and another 30 new eco-parks will be developed in next 3-4 years in the coal bearing states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha with the total estimated cost of around Rs 200 crore.

On coal gasification, Joshi said the government has last year announced earmarking of Rs 6,000 crore for adoption of the technology where emission is comparatively less.

Coal gasification strategies consist of major components such as making coal available for coal gasification projects, identifying suitable coal gasification technologies including carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS).

"In order to ensure availability of coal to these projects, coal ministry has also issued directions to CIL & SCCL to create a separate auction window to ensure source-specific long-term coal linkage for coal gasification projects," he said.

In addition to utilising the mine water pumped out from their mines for own use, the state-owned coal companies are also supplying more than 3,700 lakh kilo litres (LKL) of treated mine water for community purposes, benefitting over 17.7 lakh people in 981 villages of 9 states every year. The water is also used for irrigation purposes.

Promoting renewable energy, coal companies are going for both rooftop solar and ground mounted solar projects, particularly in some of the reclaimed mining areas.

As on March 31, 2023, coal/lignite public sector units have installed solar capacity of about 1,605 MW and windmills of 51 MW. The target is to install 5,560 MW of renewable capacity by FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal industry Mining industry Sustainability

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sterling Holidays to add new hotel each month to cash in on tourism growth

Tourism
3 min read

Lionel Messi leaves team amid boos after final match: Club website

Lionel Messi
4 min read

Goa's ST community seeks political quota, threatens to boycott LS polls

Goa: Notification for Dy Speaker poll withdrawn amid Cong split rumours
5 min read

Goa to create Sea Hubs for professionals to work, rejuvenate on beaches

Kerala beach
2 min read

Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport for flights 24 hours

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Train accidents surged 37% in FY23 despite Budget push for safety

Odisha train crash
4 min read

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM

Odisha train crash
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon