close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport for flights 24 hours

The only airport in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, Raja Bhoj Airport is getting ready for round-the-clock air services. The induction of several new generation technologies is in the process

IANS Bhopal
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The only airport in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, Raja Bhoj Airport is getting ready for round-the-clock air services. The induction of several new generation technologies is in the process.

A newly constructed 32-meter tall air traffic control (ATC) tower will become operational from October 1. According to Raja Bhoj Airport director Ramji Awasthi, it would be the highest ATC tower in Madhya Pradesh, which will cover the entire runway area besides catering to the need of handling more flights and modern facilities.

The primary purpose of the ATC is to prevent collisions, organise and expedite the flow of air traffic, and provide information and other support for pilots.

"The new air traffic control tower, which is facilitated with modern technology and auxiliary structures such as a fire station and cargo complex, will be ready for operation from October 1. It will be the highest ATC tower in Madhya Pradesh. It will enable air traffic controllers to have a 360-degree view of the airport and operational area. Indore airport has a 27- meter high ATC tower," Awasthi told IANS.

He informed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has given it's nod for 24-hour fight operations. A proposal for deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been sent to the Centre for its approval, which hopefully will be granted soon. The deployment of the CISF will strengthen the security at the airport.

With this decision, airlines will be encouraged to make Bhopal a base station. Night parking arrangements for aircraft are also made at airports with 24-hour flight operations. Earlier, flight movement used to start at 8 a.m., which has now been rescheduled from 6 a.m.

Also Read

WHO backs plan to turn Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal into a 'healthy city'

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

Vodafone board to discuss Rs 1,600 cr debenture issue for ATC on Jan 31

ATC seeks to sell majority a stake, open to 100% sale and exit India

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

J&K's Kishtwar will become north India's major 'power hub': Jitendra Singh

UN climate summit in UAE to deliver game-changing results: Senior official

Jio, VIL pitch for Satcom spectrum allocation via auction, Airtel opposes

On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

"At present, flight services at Raja Bhoj Airport are available in two shifts - between 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. The services of non-scheduled flights and red eye flights will start soon once the new ATC tower gets operational and the CISF is deployed," Awasthi said.

Now, there will be no time constraints for the airlines. It is believed that with this decision companies will give priority in making Bhopal a base station. At present, Bhopal airport has a base for 17 aircraft including four in the old part of the airport.

Besides these, Bhopal airport is also preparing to ensure smooth movement of flights even during bad weather. For this, Raja Bhoj airport has decided to facilitate a higher version of the Instrument Landing System (ILS CAT-II).

Presently, the airport is equipped with the ILS CAT-I

facility. Regular fliers and aviation experts have been demanding the ILS CAT-II facility. The CAT-I facility was installed in 2013 and the glide path relocated at the runway to 50 feet from 45 feet to facilitate safe landing during poor visibility.

The ILS CAT facility is a ground-based instrument approach system that provides precision guidance to an aircraft approaching and landing on a runway, using a combination of radio signals to enable safe landing during instrument meteorological conditions.

"The 24-hour flight service will help in the growth of Bhopal in various ways. It will increase the mobility of passengers. Late night flights will boost the hotel business and tourism in the state," Awasthi added.

--IANS

pd/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Aviation sector

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt launches 'Elder Line' to give shelter to elderly homeless

Story in numbers: Elderly population is alone and vulnerable amid lockdown
4 min read

G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad from June 4 to 6

G20
3 min read

RaGa has deep tech knowledge: Entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi
4 min read

Pench Tiger Reserve starts dairy project in buffer zone of forest areas

forests
2 min read

Odisha train accident: 100 bodies to be kept at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Train accidents surged 37% in FY23 despite Budget push for safety

Odisha train crash
4 min read

PM of a nation of 1.5 bn deserves respect everywhere: Sam Pitroda

PM Modi
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon