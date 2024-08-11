Business Standard
Steel prices trade at 3-year lows on increased supplies, says report

Domestic steel prices have dropped to a three-year low on account of increased imports, according to a report

Steel imports rose by 38 per cent to 8.319 MT in 2023-24 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Domestic steel prices have dropped to a three-year low on account of increased imports, according to a report.
Hot rolled coils (HRC) prices have fallen to Rs 51,000 a tonne from a peak of Rs 76,000 a tonne in April 2022, markets research firm BigMint said in a report.
The rate of cold rolled coils (CRC) is trading at Rs 58,200 a tonne from the peak of Rs 86,300 a tonne in April 2022. The prices exclude the 18 per cent GST on the commodity.
"The rates of HRC and CRC in India are trading at their three-year low graph. The surge in imports has impacted the domestic prices hitting the demand," BigMint said.
According to the data, imports during the April-June quarter surged by 68 per cent to 1.93 million tonnes (MT) from 1.15 MT in the same period of 2023-24.
Steel imports rose by 38 per cent to 8.319 MT in 2023-24, making India a net importer of the commodity.
Steel players have raised the issue of increased imports from select countries with the government and sought measures to protect the domestic industry from rising shipments.

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

