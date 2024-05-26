Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Statsguru: Rising summer temperatures push power demand in India

Increased use of cooling equipment during heatwaves is said to be a key reason, although only around a quarter of households own air conditioners or air coolers in India

energy sector, power, electricity
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ashli Varghese
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weather advisories have warned of severe heatwave conditions across most of northern India. Rising summer temperatures have pushed power demand, with numbers rising closer to the power ministry’s projected peak of 260 gigawatts (Gw) this summer. 

Increased use of cooling equipment during heatwaves is said to be a key reason, although only around a quarter of households own air conditioners or air coolers in India. This is expected to multiply in the coming years and decades (chart 1).

script
Topics : India power production Power generation Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon