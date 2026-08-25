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Home / Industry / News / Tata Communications, Tata Motors partner to launch 5G-powered Sierra.ev

Tata Communications, Tata Motors partner to launch 5G-powered Sierra.ev

The Sierra.ev will offer features such as secured in-vehicle connectivity for content streaming, faster over-the-air updates, and real-time remote vehicle diagnostics

Tata, Tata Group, Agratas Energy Storage Solutions

The integration will provide seamless connectivity and digital-first in-vehicle experiences, a joint statement said | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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Tata Communications and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Tuesday announced a collaboration to equip the Sierra.ev with in-built 5G cellular connectivity, a move aimed at accelerating the deployment of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) in India.

Under the partnership, the Tata Communications MOVE Connected Vehicle Platform will be integrated with the car's SDV platform N.IO. The integration will provide seamless connectivity and digital-first in-vehicle experiences, a joint statement said.

"As vehicles evolve into intelligent ecosystems that enable a growing range of services and applications, the underlying digital fabric will be central to fostering innovation and scaling new capabilities. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to shaping a smarter mobility experience that will securely enhance convenience and personalisation," said Vivek Manglik, Executive Vice President Interaction Fabric, Tata Communications.

 

The Sierra.ev will offer features such as secured in-vehicle connectivity for content streaming, faster over-the-air updates, and real-time remote vehicle diagnostics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors Tata Communications Tata

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 2:28 PM IST