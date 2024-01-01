TCS get notice from Maharashtra labour dept for employee transfer practices

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has got a notice from Maharashtra’s labour department over a complaint filed against the information technology (IT) company about its transfer practices.

The complaint by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a group representing India’s IT industry workers, alleged TCS transferred more than 2,000 employees without proper consultation.

The Maharashtra State Government Labour Department’s notice, seen by 'Business Standard', asks TCS executives to meet department officials to solve the issue on January 18, 2024.

An email sent to TCS remained unanswered. The company will announce its financial results for the third quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 on January 11.

NITES said it filed a complaint with Maharashtra’s Ministry of Labour and Employment after it allegedly received more than 300 complaints accusing TCS of causing hardship to employees by transferring them to different cities without proper notice or consultation.

“The company had threatened the employees that failure to comply with the transfer directions will result in disciplinary actions. The company now has unethically stopped the salary of employees who are opposing these forced transfers,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES.

An email TCS sent to some employees to move to Mumbai said: “This is with reference to your transfer order to TCS Mumbai followed by a transfer email directing you to report to the said branch within 14 days and complete the transfer process. However, it has been noted that you have failed to report to the transferred branch till date...the company is initiating a stoppage of your salary with immediate effect.” 'Business Standard' has seen this email.

In July 2023, NITES filed a complaint with the labour ministry after TCS allegedly delayed onboarding of lateral recruits.

After the spread of the coronavirus pandemic slowed down, TCS was among the first IT firms to ask employees to be in office for five days a week. After TCS, other IT firms like Infosys and Wipro asked employees to be in office for at least three days a week.