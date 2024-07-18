Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech transforms CIO roles into CDIOs; over 33% rise in hiring, study claims

In modern business, role of CIOs has undergone profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognised as CDIO, study by executive search firms WalkWater Talent Advisors reveals

Digital Technology, Real Estate

One in three companies studied has recently established or filled the CDIO role, underscoring its growing importance in today's business landscape: Study | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There has been a 33 per cent increase in the hiring and the creation of posts of chief digital and information officers (CDIOs) in the recent past following rapid advancements in technology, according to a study.
The spike has been triggered by the transformation of the roles of chief information officers (CIOs) into those of CDIOs, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The study is based on WalkWater's analysis drawn from a survey among profiles of 310 CIOs and CDIOs across 272 companies.
In the landscape of modern business, the role of CIOs has undergone a profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognised as the CDIO, a study by executive search firms WalkWater Talent Advisors has revealed.
"One in three companies studied has recently established or filled the CDIO role, underscoring its growing importance in today's business landscape," the study added.
It noted that the emergence of CDIOs signifies a shift towards not just managing technology but strategically leveraging it to drive business outcomes. This transition has been accelerated by the imperative for digital innovation, propelled further by advancements in cloud computing, Software as a Service (SaaS), and AI-driven decision making.
"Our study highlights the demand for CDIOs with global experience and diverse educational backgrounds, showing their vital role in shaping forward looking, tech savvy organizations," WalkWater Talent Advisors Co-Founder and Director Rahul Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TCS' AI pipeline at $1.5bn; focus on talent development, AI engagement

Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint

Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain on strong margin outlook

Aurum PropTech loss widens to Rs 55 cr in FY24, income up 68% at Rs 233 cr

Industry not in sync with K'taka IT union's demands to end labour exemption

Topics : Tech firms Technology CIO hiring sentiment Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon