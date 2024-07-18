Tech transforms CIO roles into CDIOs; over 33% rise in hiring, study claims

There has been a 33 per cent increase in the hiring and the creation of posts of chief digital and information officers (CDIOs) in the recent past following rapid advancements in technology, according to a study.

The spike has been triggered by the transformation of the roles of chief information officers (CIOs) into those of CDIOs, it said.

The study is based on WalkWater's analysis drawn from a survey among profiles of 310 CIOs and CDIOs across 272 companies.

In the landscape of modern business, the role of CIOs has undergone a profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognised as the CDIO, a study by executive search firms WalkWater Talent Advisors has revealed.