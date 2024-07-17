Pharma companies on track with QR codes to combat counterfeit drugs

As the drug regulator is set to crack down on companies to check compliance with printing QR codes on top-selling brands to curb counterfeiting, top pharma companies say they are on track.

The pharma industry has welcomed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) mandate as they view it as a positive step to combat counterfeit drugs and ensure patient safety. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sheetal Arora, chief executive officer of Mankind Pharmaceuticals, who have already adopted QR codes in 20 of their products, stated, "We strongly advocate for the mandatory implementation of barcodes and QR codes on medicines as this initiative not only protects patients but also strengthens the integrity of our healthcare system by reducing the circulation of counterfeit drugs."

Along with QR codes in its products, Mankind has also integrated holograms to safeguard against counterfeiting. The way it works is after scanning the barcode, consumers can access crucial information such as the expiry date, manufacturing licence number, unique product identification code, proper and generic name of the drug, brand name, batch number, and the name and address of the manufacturer.

A spokesperson for Abbott also confirmed that the company has already integrated QR codes into its top brands, complying with the government's mandate. Recognising the importance of ensuring the authenticity of medications and protecting patients from counterfeit drugs, Abbott has joined other industry players in this initiative.

Zydus has started the implementation of QR codes on select products since 2021. "This is an excellent move which will help us tackle the menace of counterfeit drugs," a spokesperson for Zydus stated. "With this new regulation in place, we will be implementing barcodes on other products as well."

Having implemented QR codes across their entire product range in the Indian market, Saransh Chaudhary, president, global critical care, Venus Remedies, stated, “We take this move very seriously as at Venus each unit carton features a unique QR code, allowing for batch-level tracking and detailed product information. However, granular tracking from master carton to unit carton is currently implemented for specialised markets like the European Union and Saudi Arabia, where stringent compliance is required.”

The company manages compliance in over 90 countries and is planning to voluntarily extend their serialisation and track-and-trace features for the domestic market in the coming years.

Bayer currently includes QR codes on products like Saridon and the Supradyn range and believes that along with patient safety, this will help in consumer health literacy. Additional information about the product or therapy can be provided through scanning the code, which can lead to increased transparency.

“Beyond just combating counterfeiting, QR code systems also hold all stakeholders involved in the drug manufacturing and distribution process accountable. This accountability, coupled with the ability to track a product’s journey through the supply chain, can help identify any weak points or vulnerabilities that may be exploited,” stated Sandeep Verma, country head for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka at Bayer Consumer Health Division.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by counterfeit drugs in the fragmented supply chain, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) assured that the industry is taking preventive measures, highlighting the sector's significant role in global health and the importance of combating counterfeit drugs. "Counterfeit drugs impact all stakeholders. Strong measures against offenders are necessary to prevent this menace," stated Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Pharmaceutical companies have also highlighted the benefits of QR codes beyond just combating counterfeiting. They believe the system can enhance transparency throughout the supply chain and empower patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

These companies are also advocating for further collaboration between the government to maximise the effectiveness of the QR code system to strengthen enforcement and public awareness initiatives. This includes proposals for a joint task force to tackle counterfeiters, incentives for enforcement efforts, and public awareness campaigns to educate people about QR codes and how to use them.