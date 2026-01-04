Telangana payment delays, stricter Maharashtra policy hit alcobev volumes

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Brewers Association of India (BAI) warn that mounting unpaid dues in Telangana have triggered a cash flow squeeze threatening industry operations, while Maharashtra’s new MML-led policy shift is eroding IMFL volumes and prompting companies to rethink portfolios, pricing and market strategy.

Maharashtra and Telangana contribute about 7 and 9 per cent, respectively, to India’s liquor industry, as per CIABC data.

Telangana’s unpaid dues continue to grow and have now crossed ₹4,500 crore, up from ₹3,800 crore in November.

The worry is most acute in Telangana. CIABC Director General Anant Iyer told Business Standard that the government continues to hold back payments, even as industry dues, including current and past payments, mount with little clarity on settlement timelines.

“Telangana is refusing to release our dues. They are utilising the excise duty we pay for other expenditure, instead of returning our share. We are not receiving old payments or new ones… the situation remains grim,” Iyer said.

Vinod Giri, director general at BAI, called it a systemic breakdown. “The backlog has crossed ₹4,000 crore, with current payments overdue by over 100 days against a 45-day norm. Costs are rising, and it is only a matter of time before some companies run out of funds to sustain operations,” he noted.

At ISWAI, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive officer, quantified the impact: “Prolonged payment delays, well beyond the contractual cycle, have created a serious liquidity crunch for manufacturers.”

He added that the delays risk bottlenecking supply as manufacturers hold back stock without working capital security, particularly during festive demand peaks or new retail licensing cycles.

Industry executives also argue that while suppliers must continue dispatching stock to retain presence, extending credit indefinitely is unsustainable.

With Telangana’s payment issues, the sector is also struggling due to Maharashtra’s policy-led disruption. The creation of the MML (Maharashtra Made Liquor) category, meant to promote lower-priced, locally blended spirits, has accelerated demand at the bottom of the pyramid but shifted volumes away from established IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) segments.

Last year, the state rolled out a new policy to spur local investment by introducing the MML category, allowing state-based manufacturers with zero foreign investment to sell products taxed at about 270–300 per cent.

Iyer said national brands are losing share to 14–15 new MML players, largely local. “The regular and popular price segments have almost disappeared… national players were unable to participate due to mandatory local ownership clauses.”

He warned that consumer price sensitivity could soon drag down revenue momentum. “Several brands sold at the ₹170–₹180 price point and are pushed to ₹250–₹260. Demand in this segment is extremely elastic. Sustaining revenue growth will be difficult.”

Further, BAI noted that tax changes have rearranged the sector. “IMFL sales have declined, but beer and country liquor are growing. Government revenues are up over 20 per cent, and overall alcobev sales have risen,” Giri highlighted. Once companies enter MML, he expects the market to stabilise through portfolio diversification rather than panic.

For Padhi, Maharashtra’s stricter norms, which are a regulatory-led spin-off rather than demand-driven, could dampen volumes further if prolonged uncertainty persists.

However, all three liquor industry bodies stressed one condition — improvement rests on policy correction and payment discipline.

“Conditions are already intimidating, so improvement is unlikely unless policy is corrected,” Iyer said.

Padhi warned the risk is not just to manufacturers but to the “entire value chain — transporters, bottlers, packaging units and state revenues. Timely payments and predictable, consultative regulation are critical to stabilising the sector in these two states.”