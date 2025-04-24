Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telcos gross revenue up 14% to ₹96,390 crore in Dec quarter: Trai

Telcos gross revenue up 14% to ₹96,390 crore in Dec quarter: Trai

According to Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators for October-December, telecom service providers adjusted gross revenue (AGR)

telecom

Bharti Airtel posted AGR of Rs 26,073.7 crore during the quarter under review. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom service providers reported a 14.07 per cent increase in their gross revenue to Rs 96,390 crore in the December quarter on a year-on-year basis, according to data published by telecom regulator Trai on Thursday.

The telecom service providers (TSPs) had registered a gross revenue of Rs 84,500 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators for October-December, telecom service providers adjusted gross revenue (AGR), revenue from telecom services on which government calculates its levies, grew 14.89 per cent to Rs 77,934 crore during the period on a year-on-year basis from Rs 67,835 crore.

While Reliance Jio led the chart with highest AGR of Rs 28,542.76 crore. Bharti Airtel's AGR growth rate at 27.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis was almost double of its rival Jio that recorded 14.8 per cent a year-on-year growth rate.

 

Bharti Airtel posted AGR of Rs 26,073.7 crore during the quarter under review.

Vodafone Idea AGR grew 6.69 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 7,958.46 crore and BSNL 13.95 per cent to Rs 2,292.47 crore.

Licence fee collection by the government from TSPs increased 14.75 per cent to Rs 6,234 crore during the quarter while spectrum usage charges increased about 17 per cent on to Rs 989 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom industry Telecom companies Q3 results TRAI

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

