Telcos seek TRAI intervention in Navi Mumbai airport connectivity issue

Telecom service providers have asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to intervene in the ongoing issue of them not being able to provide connectivity at the Navi Mumbai airport.

In a letter to the sector regulator dated January 13, the industry body representing the carriers has demanded that Trai examine the conduct of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) in denying right of way (RoW) permissions and “creating an exclusive, monopolistic in-building telecom arrangement at a public airport, resulting in a bottleneck situation leading to market failure”.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (Coai) had previously reached out to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for intervention after the issue was first highlighted, but has now asked the regulator to take steps by creating a cost-based pricing framework, including ceilings, for in-building telecom infrastructure in public or captive premises such as metro stations and airports.

“Lay down and enforce a cost-based pricing framework and appropriate price ceilings for in-building telecom infrastructure in situations where a single entity exercises monopoly control over access at public or captive locations such as airports, metro stations and similar public premises. Recommend appropriate directions to ensure that public entities grant RoW permissions to licensed TSPs on a non-discriminatory basis, or alternatively, that any shared infrastructure mandated in such locations is provided strictly on regulated, transparent and cost-oriented terms,” the industry body said.

Coai also asked Trai to take note of misleading public communications by NMIAL regarding network coverage and issue suitable guidance to prevent attribution of fault to telecom companies where RoW denial is the underlying cause.

“Trai’s intervention is essential to address this emerging structural issue, which, if left unregulated, has the potential to be replicated across various public places and infrastructure projects, thereby undermining competition and consumer experience,” the carriers added.

Business Standard had reported earlier that NMIAL had proposed charging telecom companies for in-building solutions (IBS) infrastructure at rates similar to those at Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), after a stand-off between the two sides on charges to be paid by the telecom companies to the airport. The rates being proposed continue to be prohibitive, telecom companies have said. The issue has led to lack of voice and data connectivity in and around the airport premises, with flyers complaining on social media.