Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telecom firms seek alignment of DPDP rules with sector-specific laws

Telecom firms seek alignment of DPDP rules with sector-specific laws

COAI to share recommendations with Meity

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law
premium

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Telecom service providers have flagged the need for alignment of the Digital Personal Data Protection rules with laws governing the telecom sector across areas of security compliance framework, breach-notification requirements and age-verification methodology for verifiable consent in the case of minors, among others.
 
For instance, on security compliance, carriers have said that the current framework in the telecom sector is highly detailed and resource-intensive. Therefore, under the DPDP Act, “a calibrated, risk-based approach consistent with global best practices and standards, aligned with established telecom-security norms” should be adopted by the Data Protection Board to ensure robust protection and an efficient
Topics : telecom sector Telecom industry Data Privacy data protection laws
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon