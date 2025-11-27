Telecom firms seek alignment of DPDP rules with sector-specific laws

Telecom service providers have flagged the need for alignment of the Digital Personal Data Protection rules with laws governing the telecom sector across areas of security compliance framework, breach-notification requirements and age-verification methodology for verifiable consent in the case of minors, among others.

For instance, on security compliance, carriers have said that the current framework in the telecom sector is highly detailed and resource-intensive. Therefore, under the DPDP Act, “a calibrated, risk-based approach consistent with global best practices and standards, aligned with established telecom-security norms” should be adopted by the Data Protection Board to ensure robust protection and an efficient