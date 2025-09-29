Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Tesla India begins Model Y deliveries, offers free home charging setup

Tesla India on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

Tesla Model Y

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Within two months, the company has started the deliveries of the Model Y; this marks a significant step forward and creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, the American electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

New Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary wall connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging, it added.

The redesigned Model Y, the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively, the company stated.

 

Tesla said it will also start deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon.

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

