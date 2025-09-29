Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to launch e-observer system for remote monitoring of fishing: Govt

India to launch e-observer system for remote monitoring of fishing: Govt

This is aimed at providing accurate scientific data for stock assessment and management by monitoring fishing operations across various vessel types, he said

ocean

Apart from a conservation tool, science-backed credible data is India's strongest defense against non-tariff barriers and allegations. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi on Monday said the central government will soon come up with an onboard electronic observer system for remote monitoring and recording of marine fish catch.

This is aimed at providing accurate scientific data for stock assessment and management by monitoring fishing operations across various vessel types, he said.

Likhi highlighted India's efforts to strengthen its fisheries data management system while inaugurating a five-day global workshop on species identification organized by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) and Fishery Survey of India (FSI) here.

According to him, electronic monitoring and efficient data collection on tuna and tuna-like fish catches and fishing activities are critical to improve the management of these fisheries in accordance with the IOTC guidelines, which mandates observer coverage and electronic monitoring.

 

The e-observer is being developed by the FSI, under the Fisheries Ministry.

Also Read

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

fishing, fisheries

India's marine fish landings drop 2% to 3.47 million tonnes in 2024

fishing fishermen fisherman fish

India's marine fish catch dips 2% in 2024, Gujarat leads landings

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

No intention of ceding Katchatheevu island, says Lankan foreign minister

Apart from a conservation tool, science-backed credible data is India's strongest defense against non-tariff barriers and allegations.

It is the passport that secures our access to international markets and protect our fishers and exporters from trade challenges by ensuring them a level playing field in export markets, Likhi added.

Since tunas, tuna-like species and pelagic sharks are highly migratory resources, India is committed to joining hands for a regional and international cooperation in data collection and management, Likhi said.

The country would take steps for long-term sustainability of its fisheries while protecting the livelihoods of millions dependent on the sector, he added.

Flagging concerns on the existing global quota allocation system for commercial tuna fishing, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Director Dr Grinson George stressed the need for revising the system to ensure a higher, unbiased quota for developing nations like India.

He also emphasised the need for a well-developed cold chain infrastructure to boost tuna export, saying this would enable the preservation of tuna quality, reduce spoilage, and increase the competitiveness of Indian tuna in the global market.

Fisheries experts and officials from 12 nations, including Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Africa and 18 officials from various coastal states of India are attending the workshop, a statement said.

Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) Head Dr R S Maheskumar, FSI Director General Dr Sreenath K R and Zonal Director Dr Sijo Varghese spoke on the occasion, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Uttar Pradesh gets military-ware, aerospace investment of ₹34K crpremium

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Tourism in Ladakh suffers as Leh remains under curfew following clashes

Zomato

Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

quick commerce, q-com

Quick commerce order volumes soar 85% in festive week: Unicommerce

Representative image

NCH receives 3K GST-related complaints post tax cuts: Consumer Affairs secy

Topics : fishing Marine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon