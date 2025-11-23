Textile industry sees labour codes as key to export growth in US, EU mkts

India’s textile industry welcomed the rollout of new labour codes, citing that it will help them in grabbing more exports business, as it will comply with the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) norms.

While the move may give a competitive edge over rivals like Bangladesh in the global market, several industry bodies raised concerns that several state governments may not implement it on the ground. The export boost may turn visible once the free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States are concluded.

"The new labour codes would facilitate compliance with various social accountability norms prescribed