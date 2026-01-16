Tiger Global case: SC narrows treaty cover for grandfathered investments

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Tiger Global tax case has materially altered the risk calculus for foreign investors holding grandfathered Indian investments, by permitting tax authorities to scrutinise legacy structures for abuse at the time of exit, even if the underlying investments were made before April 1, 2017, according to experts.

While the court has not struck down the grandfathering provisions under the India–Mauritius tax treaty, tax experts say the judgment substantially narrows their effective protection by clarifying that treaty benefits cannot be claimed mechanically and must be supported by demonstrable commercial substance. The ruling is expected to have the greatest impact on private equity and venture capital funds that continue to hold pre-2017 Indian investments, or that exited such holdings after the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) became operational.

Placing the dispute in a wider policy and constitutional context, Justice J B Pardiwala cautioned that tax treaties must operate with built-in safeguards against abuse and cannot be interpreted in a manner that erodes a state’s sovereign taxing powers. He observed that the power to levy and collect tax is an inherent attribute of sovereignty, constrained only by constitutional limits and by the extent to which a country consciously agrees to restrict that power under international agreements.

Tax treaties, he noted, are instruments of economic cooperation meant to avoid double taxation and not devices to facilitate double non-taxation.

The judgment highlighted how the India–Mauritius treaty experience demonstrates the risks of treaty provisions being exploited in ways not originally contemplated by contracting states.

Justice Pardiwala stressed that evolving global investment structures and increasingly sophisticated cross-border arrangements require legislatures to continuously refine both treaty frameworks and domestic laws to counter new forms of tax avoidance.

Cautioning against a mechanical or literal application of treaty provisions, the court held that treaty interpretation must remain aligned with the object and purpose of the agreement. While treaties must be honoured in good faith, they cannot be applied in a manner that defeats fiscal policy or constitutional principles.

Justice Pardiwala emphasised that treaties must leave adequate room for domestic anti-avoidance measures to operate, allowing tax authorities to examine whether arrangements are artificial, contrived, or structured primarily to obtain treaty benefits. Investor certainty, the court noted, is important, but cannot come at the cost of undermining the integrity of the tax system.

Against this backdrop, advisers say the ruling tightens the practical scope of grandfathering.

Arijit Ghosh of Trilegal said exits from grandfathered structures completed before April 1, 2017, remain insulated under the unamended treaty.

“Exits before April 1, 2017, should continue to be governed by the unamended India–Mauritius treaty, and the benefit of non-taxability of capital gains under Article 13 remains intact,” he said, adding that limitation periods for reopening such cases have, in most instances, already elapsed.

However, the position shifts materially for exits undertaken after April 1, 2017, even where the investment itself predates GAAR. Ghosh said the Supreme Court has interpreted Rule 10U(2) to allow GAAR to apply to tax benefits arising after April 1, 2017, even if the structure was put in place earlier. As a result, post-2017 exits from pre-2017 investments may now be examined for abuse.

Tax advisers say the ruling draws a sharp distinction between an “investment” and an “arrangement”. Lokesh Shah of CMS INDUSLAW said grandfathering continues to apply only to genuine investments. “It does not extend to arrangements structured primarily to obtain tax benefits. GAAR can override tax treaties and apply to tax benefits arising from such arrangements after April 1, 2017, irrespective of when they were entered into,” he said.

A key element of the ruling is the court’s conclusion that the India–Mauritius treaty does not exempt gains arising from indirect transfers of Indian shares, regardless of when the investment was made. This effectively denies grandfathering protection to two-tier offshore holding structures, even if established before April 2017, and could influence how similar structures under other treaties are assessed where explicit indirect transfer provisions are absent.

The judgment also significantly dilutes the evidentiary value of tax residency certificates (TRCs). Reading down Sections 90(4) and 90(5) of the Income Tax Act, the court held that a TRC is only an eligibility condition and not conclusive proof of residency.

Tushar Jarwal of DMD Advocates said the ruling marks a clear departure from the Vodafone era, which had relied on Azadi Bachao Andolan to hold that legitimate tax planning was permissible and that a TRC was sacrosanct. “The present ruling acknowledges that the legislative landscape has changed after Vodafone, with the introduction of GAAR. Water has now gone under the bridge,” he said, adding that even a TRC is no longer conclusive and that most significant treaty claims will now be tested on facts.

Gouri Puri of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said the application of GAAR to investments predating March 31, 2017, has come as a surprise and is likely to increase litigation. The judiciary, she said, has factored in the policy push to curb treaty shopping, but in doing so has called into question structures set up before GAAR became effective.

Others cautioned against reading the judgment as dismantling grandfathering altogether. Amit Maheshwari said genuine investors with demonstrable substance should continue to be protected, though a TRC “is no longer a shield by itself”. Ritu Shaktawat of Khaitan & Co said that even where GAAR may not strictly apply, courts can still rely on judicial anti-avoidance principles in cases involving sham or conduit structures, though the threshold remains high.

For investments routed through Mauritius or Singapore after April 1, 2017, the ruling does not materially alter the tax position, as capital gains exemptions were already withdrawn. However, Amit Baid said the decision signals a sharper focus on economic ownership over legal form. “Treaties are instruments to avoid double taxation, not double non-taxation. In a post–Tiger Global landscape, scrutiny under GAAR and OECD-aligned anti-abuse norms is only likely to intensify,” he said.