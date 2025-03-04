Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Time, money limits in online games help curb addictive behaviour: Study

Time, money limits in online games help curb addictive behaviour: Study

The study, conducted based on data provided by gaming companies, analysed the gaming habits of more than 8,000 gamers

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aashish Aryan Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

The adoption of voluntary self-exclusion tools, as well as time and money limit policies by online gaming platforms, helps in curbing addictive behaviour among players, a joint study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has shown.
 
The study, conducted based on data provided by gaming companies, analysed the gaming habits of more than 8,000 gamers. Most of the data, however, was non-personal and focused on parameters such as deposit amounts, game counts, daily play amounts per player, and daily winnings per game per player.
   
Though these tools are effective as per the initial findings of the study, “there is limited empirical research” studying the overall deeper impact of such tools and their effectiveness, the researchers said.
 
Voluntary self-exclusion tools and practices also present psychological limitations, bringing about feelings of isolation and deprivation in gamers, which, in turn, exhibit a lack of flexibility and unwillingly promote unhealthy gaming habits.
 
“Contrary to this, the limit-setting tool seems more adaptable and flexible, where users can create boundaries for their behaviours by using deposit and time-based constraints. Research has suggested that voluntary limit-setting can be effective in moderating risky gaming behaviour and improving self-control,” the researchers concluded in their study.

Though the time and money spent monitoring and limiting tools and services that online gaming platforms employ are generally considered encouraging for gamers as they help these players reflect on their time and money spent on gaming, they are largely ineffective for individuals “with compulsive gaming behaviour, as limits can be modified or varied in a manner that undermines their effectiveness.”
 
To devise tools that are more effective than those currently deployed by gaming platforms, extensive research should be conducted to optimise self-exclusion and limit-setting strategies, explore complementary support systems, and understand the mechanisms driving variability in outcomes, said Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, a behavioural health expert for addictions at AIIMS. Balhara is one of the two lead researchers of the study.
 
“Our main goal is to come up with some kind of solution that is beneficial for everyone and provides a holistic approach to gaming by understanding the various socioeconomic factors that impact players and what can be done to curb the negative influence of excessive gaming,” said Tapan K Gandhi, the Cadence Chair Professor of automation and artificial intelligence at IIT Delhi. Gandhi is the other lead researcher of the study.

Topics : online games money Time

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

