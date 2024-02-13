Sensex (    %)
                        
TN attracted Rs 9.65 trillion investments since DMK took charge: Minister

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 secured investments amounting to Rs 6.64 trillion and approximately 2.6 million jobs for the state

T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce

T R B Rajaa (File photo)

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Tamil Nadu has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 9.65 trillion, creating about 3.1 million jobs through 875 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government took charge in May 2021, said the state industries minister T R B Rajaa, addressing the Assembly on Tuesday.

'In the past two to three years, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has rebuilt Brand Tamil Nadu, which had experienced a decline during the earlier regime. Today, it has been revitalized on a global scale by the Chief Minister in such a manner that the entire world now regards us with wonder,' he said.
Recently, the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 secured investments amounting to Rs 6.64 trillion and approximately 2.6 million jobs for the state. A total of 631 MoUs were signed. In the two years leading up to the GIM, the state attracted about Rs 3 trillion in investments and approximately 4.15 lakh jobs. 'This GIM marks just the beginning. The meetings held during the GIM are expected to bring in many more investments and jobs than anticipated, leading to distributed growth.'

'When we came to power, investments didn’t simply start flowing in – especially because of a challenging period marked by the pandemic and the economic mismanagement of the previous government. We had to approach this gradually,' he said.

According to Rajaa, the state initially addressed the Single Window System, ensuring that approximately 170 clearances from 25 departments are facilitated through this Single Window System. In the ease of doing business ranking also, the state is one of the top performers. 'We are all aware of the poor standing of Tamil Nadu in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings during the previous government. Presently, thanks to our Dravidian Model government, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a top performer in the EODB rankings,' he said.

'The Chief Minister introduced several beneficial schemes upon assuming office. The Pudhumai Penn scheme is notable for increasing the enrolment of girls in higher education by 34 per cent. He also launched the remarkable Naan Mudhalvan scheme. He promoted distributed growth across all districts and numerous sectors,' he added.

DMK election Tamil Nadu Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

