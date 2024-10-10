Business Standard
Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

Net debt of the top eight listed developers collectively stands at approx. Rs 20,808 crore as of Q1 FY25-end

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

The top eight listed developers pared debt by 54 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY25), as per research by Anarock Group. At the end of Q1 FY25, the developers’ collective debt stands at around Rs 20,808 crore.

The top eight listed developers are Sobha Limited, Puravankara Limited, Prestige Estates, Kolte Patil, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, DLF Limited, and Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group).

The developers’ collective debt at the end of Q4 FY19 was Rs 44,817 crore.

Prashant Thakur, regional director and head, research, Anarock Group, said, “Some players even saw their net debt rise in this period. However, these developers also saw a high jump in their booking values over the year. The rise in debt is mainly due to their aggressive expansion across the geographies—many have been on a land-buying spree across cities.”
 
As per the analysis, the developers’ sales revenue also increased during the period.

The top developers to witness significant debt reduction were DLF (-165 per cent), Kolte Patil (-107 per cent), and Macrotech Developers (-83 per cent).

Further, “the net debt decline of the other players is due to the significant jump seen in the booking values over the last few quarters. According to their investor presentations, FY19 saw these top eight listed players with a collective booking value of Rs 27,144 crore; in FY24, it increased to about Rs 90,573 crore, thereby rising by a whopping 234 per cent in this period.

Additionally, Q1 FY25 alone witnessed the developers with a collective sales value of Rs 26,832 crore.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

