Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

NVVN is the nominated nodal agency for facilitating supply from gas-based power plants (GBPs) from March 25 to October 15, a period identified 'high-demand' this year

energy, electricity
Premium

Torrent will supply 1.3GW electricity from its Sugen Combined Cycle Power Plant and DGEN Mega Power Project at a tariff of ₹4.63 per unit (photo: Shutterstock)

Shreya JaiSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrent Power and Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd have won a tender to supply 1.7 gigawatt (GW) gas-based power during the ‘high-demand’ summer months. The tender was floated by NVVN Ltd, the power-trading arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd.
 
NVVN is the nominated nodal agency for facilitating supply from gas-based power plants (GBPs) from March 25 to October 15, a period identified ‘high-demand’ this year.
 
Torrent will supply 1.3GW electricity from its Sugen Combined Cycle Power Plant and DGEN Mega Power Project at a tariff of ₹4.63 per unit. Gama will supply 0.9GW at ₹4.55 per unit, said industry sources. The tariff
Topics : NTPC Torrent Power Power Sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon