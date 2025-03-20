Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

Torrent Power and Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd have won a tender to supply 1.7 gigawatt (GW) gas-based power during the ‘high-demand’ summer months. The tender was floated by NVVN Ltd, the power-trading arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd.

NVVN is the nominated nodal agency for facilitating supply from gas-based power plants (GBPs) from March 25 to October 15, a period identified ‘high-demand’ this year.

Torrent will supply 1.3GW electricity from its Sugen Combined Cycle Power Plant and DGEN Mega Power Project at a tariff of ₹4.63 per unit. Gama will supply 0.9GW at ₹4.55 per unit, said industry sources. The tariff