Trai seeks FY27 spectrum auctions, urges DoT to reclaim airwaves under IBC

India’s telecom regulator has recommended that the Department of Telecommunications ( DoT ) should conduct the spectrum auctions within FY27, which will provide telecom companies clarity on network expansion and investment in new technologies, while also suggesting that the government initiate immediate action for taking back and auctioning the spectrum held by companies undergoing insolvency resolution.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( Trai ) has recommended that all available airwaves across the 600 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz spectrum bands be put up for sale. Trai has lowered the reserve prices for most bands from 2024 levels.

Proposing a new scheme, Trai said that winning bidders in the auctions would be able to reduce their spectrum costs by 10 per cent if they deploy new base stations in so-called ‘coverage holes’. Presently, the Digital Bharat Nidhi fund provides carriers monetary aid for building sites in remote areas.

Trai has proposed halving the net-worth requirements for new entrants to ₹50 crore per circle, and from ₹50 crore to ₹25 crore for Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, broadening the playing field.

It has also recommended that companies buying airwaves will not be able to acquire more than 35 per cent of the total available spectrum, which will ensure competition in the market.

Trai has also suggested keeping out the 6 GHz (upper) band — 6425–6725 MHz and 7025–7125 MHz — from auction and re-examining the issue after the outcome of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. The regulator has proposed that the companies buying 6G spectrum be allowed to conduct trials for four years. For the 600 MHz band, Trai has proposed a four-year moratorium on payments and delayed rollout obligations to incentivise investment in sub-1 GHz coverage.

With the recommendation that licences be granted for 20 years, for the 600 MHz band, a 24-year period has been suggested. This, the regulator said, will allow companies to plan for long-term investments as well as broader and better coverage.

Trai has also proposed that the process for returning spectrum to the government be simplified. The regulator has also proposed setting aside a specific quantum of spectrum in the 2300 MHz to 40 GHz bands for internet service providers, M2M providers and Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPNs).

For the 600 MHz band, payment terms have been kept at standard upfront or instalment-based, but an alternative structure was also suggested where 5 per cent upfront payment within 10 days of the demand note would be followed by a four-year moratorium, with the remaining dues payable in equal annual instalments over 19 years, while protecting the net present value of the bid amount.

The regulator has also suggested that the government should reconsider the creation of a separate Access Network Provider authorisation under the Unified License for wholesale network services, fast-tracking Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider and cloud-hosted telecom network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Trai has added that for existing bands, including those being put to auction for the first time, a fresh spectrum valuation exercise should be conducted once every three years, following a reference made to Trai by the government. For auctions conducted in the interim periods, for circles where spectrum put to auction in a previous round is sold, the auction-determined prices, accordingly indexed, should be used for arriving at the reserve prices for the next auction. For circles where spectrum remains unsold in previous auctions, the past recommended reserve price without indexation should be used.