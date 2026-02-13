Trai revamps DND, MySpeed apps after 10 years to improve service quality

India’s telecom regulator launched the revamped versions of its apps — Do Not Disturb (DND) and MySpeed — on Friday, through which the regulator aims to lower the number of spam and unsolicited calls and messages, while also achieving better quality of service for customers.

The revamped DND will feature a simplified interface, multilingual options, fewer steps for complaint registration, improved preference management within the app, and more reliable support for dual-SIM phones. Following the implementation of the 1600 number series for financial services entities, customers will be able to see the name of the sender on the app. Complaints filed by consumers on the app are sent to telcos through API integration.

“In future, we will also incorporate an appeals feature so that a consumer who is not satisfied with the service provider’s response can file an appeal through the app itself,” said Trai chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.

Of the 31 lakh UCC complaints received in 2025, 17 lakh, or more than half, were reported through the DND app.

The MySpeed app will now feature multilingual support using Bhashini and will be able to test 5G speeds, besides speeds on fixed-line broadband or Wi-Fi, on phones as well as laptops. The app will also feature video and web browsing tests, continuous and scheduled tests, where users can measure latency, jitter and packet loss, viewed on a geospatial map within the app itself.

“In future, the anonymised consumer data will also be used to populate crowd-sourced data on a map, which will be accessible through the private side. This map will enable consumers to see the actual performance of various service providers at any location,” the chairman added.

During 2025, 7.3 lakh notices were issued to unregistered telemarketers found violating regulatory norms, 4.7 lakh entities were restricted for one month, and 89,936 repeat offenders were disconnected for non-compliance.