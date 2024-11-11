Business Standard
Trai to finalise satcom spectrum allocation norm suggestions by Dec 15

The government will evaluate recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and thereafter decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Telecom sector regulator Trai is likely to finalise its recommendation on proposed rules related to spectrum allocation for satellite communications by December 15, an official said on Monday.

The government will evaluate recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and thereafter decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies, which will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services in the country.

"Trai is working to submit a recommendation on satcom spectrum assignment by December 15. There were several points raised during the open house discussion, some of which were beyond the consultation paper. Those points also need to be looked upon," an official source said on condition of anonymity.

 

Last week Trai concluded an open house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services.

Telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel want spectrum for full mobility across the country should be allocated through auctions only. However, Elon Musk's Starlink and global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper and other satellite communication companies back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

With battle lines between terrestrial players and satellite aspirants clearly drawn, Trai's marathon open house discussion that stretched for several hours saw telcos Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel banding together and speaking in unison about the need for a level-playing field as India works out the norms for satcom spectrum.

Jio, which has made a case for the auction of satellite spectrum, on Friday said it is "not afraid of competition" but that 'same services same rules' must apply.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm has obtained a legal opinion from a retired Supreme Court judge, which says that Trai's consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communications seems to have completely sidestepped the issue of level-playing field with ground-based telecom networks.

Musk's Starlink and other global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

During the open house discussion, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director, Starlink Satellite Communications, asserted that Indian users want satellite broadband services and that these "intelligent consumers" have the right to choose an operator who will provide them with an affordable, high-quality service.

Starlink prices for any country are readily available on its website, and that it is proud of making satellite broadband affordable for users who have so far been unserved, he pointed out.

