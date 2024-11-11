Tiruppur textile industry returns to growth, posts 13% rise in exports

After experiencing an 11 per cent contraction in exports in 2023-24 due to a dip in exports for 10 consecutive months from April to January, the Tiruppur textile industry is back on a positive track in 2024-25. The cluster, which contributes 55 per cent of the country's total knitwear exports, posted a 13 per cent increase in the first five months of this financial year, with August seeing a 22 per cent rise — the highest in over two years.
Additionally, global majors like Primark, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), among others, are lining up to place orders with manufacturers from this textile city. According to the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), a major reason for this shift is the "Green Tiruppur" sustainable strategy adopted by the manufacturing units, which has made the hub more attractive to buyers in the United States and Europe.
In addition, the recent political instability in Bangladesh has made Tiruppur an attractive option for global apparel majors. Companies from the United States like GAP, Carter's, and Walmart, along with European majors like Next and Duns, and Australian giants like Target and Woolworths, have also placed orders during the first five months.
Traditionally, the textile industry involves energy- and water-intensive processes and generates large greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, investments in zero liquid discharge, green energy, and tree plantations have positioned the Tiruppur knitwear cluster to be compliant with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, turning it into a carbon-negative cluster. This is attracting companies keen on green compliance to the region.
"Companies here are promoting Green Tiruppur. We are planting 2 million trees and generating almost five times our energy needs through green sources like wind and solar, producing around 1,900 megawatts (MW) while our requirement is hardly 300 MW," said K M Subramanian, president of TEA. "We are also using almost 100 per cent recycled water out of the total requirement of 150 million litres per day for processing fabrics," Subramanian added. The manufacturers supply the remaining power to the grid.
During the first five months of the current financial year, the region's exports stood at Rs 14,679 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 12,995 crore during the April to August period of 2023-24. In August alone, exports rose 22 per cent to Rs 3,114 crore, up from Rs 2,550 crore in August 2023.
This rebound comes after the region's overall exports fell by 11 per cent in 2023-24 to Rs 30,690 crore, compared to Rs 34,350 crore in 2022-23. This decline was due to multiple factors, including the war in Ukraine, financial crises in Europe and the United States, and global business activity not returning to normal.
Tiruppur has around 28,000 manufacturing units involved in various processes of the textile value chain, providing jobs to around 800,000 people. These include knitting units, dyeing and bleaching units, fabric printing, garmenting, embroidery, compacting, calendaring, and other ancillary units.