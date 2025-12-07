UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panel

Uttar Pradesh (UP), India’s most populous state, is targeting trebling its gross state domestic product (GSDP) to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, and a $6 trillion economy by 2047.

The state government has tasked the Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission (STC) with the job of catalysing growth through innovation, collaboration, and harmony among state departments.

The STC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Singh, the organisation’s first, is excited about his job — transforming the development landscape of the state, which aspires to catch up with its more developed peers.

Singh retired as chief secretary to the state