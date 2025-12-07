Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panel

UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panel

State government has operationalised the UP State Transformation Commission and tasked it with the job of catalysing growth

Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi, Investment
premium

UP State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh (left) with CM Yogi Adityanath. Photo: X/Manoj Kumar Singh

Virendra Singh Rawat
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh (UP), India’s most populous state, is targeting trebling its gross state domestic product (GSDP) to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, and a $6 trillion economy by 2047. 
The state government has tasked the Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission (STC) with the job of catalysing growth through innovation, collaboration, and harmony among state departments. 
The STC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Singh, the organisation’s first, is excited about his job — transforming the development landscape of the state, which aspires to catch up with its more developed peers. 
Singh retired as chief secretary to the state
Topics : Industry News Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon