Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Upskill or risk losing job: IT firms warn employees as AI takes hold

Upskill or risk losing job: IT firms warn employees as AI takes hold

The $282 billion sector, employing around six million people, has long been one of the country's largest organised job creators

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence
premium

Firms are now focusing on hiring individuals with specialised skills in AI, data science and cybersecurity, moving away from traditional project management and delivery roles.

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top information-technology (IT) services firms are sending a clear message to their employees: Upskill and reskill for an age increasingly defined by artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI). Those unwilling or unable to adapt risk losing their jobs.
 
The $282 billion sector, employing around six million people, has long been one of the country’s largest organised job creators. But the tone has shifted: Layoffs — described as “involuntary attrition” in industry parlance — have usually been handled discreetly, given the sensitivity. That discretion appears to be fading.
 
Industry body Nasscom has supported the move. “This shift is likely
Topics : Artificial intelligence Nasscom IT services IT firms IT layoffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon