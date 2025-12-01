Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is wooing global investors to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across domains, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), digital services, healthcare and manufacturing, as part of its aim to become a $ 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Yogi Adityanath government is pitching UP as a major GCC hub, with Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur and Agra at the core of its pitch.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary, UP Planning Department and nodal officer for the state’s One Trillion Dollar Economy Mission, said the state is well positioned as one of the most competitive global destinations for GCCs.