Veg thali cost hits 8-month high in August even as prices fall: Crisil

Home-cooked vegetarian thalis became the costliest in eight months at Rs 29.1 in August, even as the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis fell on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to the latest edition of Roti Rice Rate released by credit rating agency Crisil.
Data showed that the average cost of a vegetarian thali declined by about 7 per cent to Rs 27.1, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dropped nearly 8 per cent to Rs 54.8 compared with August 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, however, thali costs edged higher. The cost of a vegetarian thali rose 4 per cent in August to an eight-month high of Rs 29.1 from Rs 28.1 in July, largely due to a 26 per cent surge in tomato prices following a sharp drop in arrivals.
For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost increase was limited to 2 per cent month-on-month, rising to Rs 54.8 in August from Rs 53.5 in July. The rise was capped by an oversupply of broilers, which kept prices stable despite demand picking up after the Shravan month.
Despite the sequential increase, overall thali costs remained lower compared with August 2024, aided by benign commodity prices. Onion prices dropped 37 per cent and potato prices fell 31 per cent, supported by higher production this year. Pulses also became 14 per cent cheaper owing to improved output and stock levels.
For non-vegetarian thalis, an estimated 10 per cent fall in broiler prices, which make up about half the cost, added to the decline, while lower vegetable and pulses prices provided further relief.
The overall fall in thali costs was partly offset by a 24 per cent y-o-y rise in vegetable oil prices, linked to festive season demand, and a 6 per cent increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices.
Pushan Sharma, director-research at Crisil Intelligence, said thali prices are likely to remain lower on-year, aided by the high base of vegetables and pulses.
“The government’s decision to allow free imports of yellow pea and black gram is expected to exert downward pressure on pulse prices,” he added.
Crisil calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on household expenditure and highlights the role of cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas in driving changes in cost.