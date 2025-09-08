Monday, September 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Veg thali cost hits 8-month high in August even as prices fall: Crisil

Veg thali cost hits 8-month high in August even as prices fall: Crisil

Vegetarian thali cost rose 4% month-on-month to Rs 29.1 in August, an eight-month high, though overall thali prices declined on-year due to lower onion, potato and pulse costs

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost increase was limited to 2 per cent month-on-month, rising to Rs 54.8 in August from Rs 53.5 in July.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-cooked vegetarian thalis became the costliest in eight months at Rs 29.1 in August, even as the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis fell on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to the latest edition of Roti Rice Rate released by credit rating agency Crisil.
 
Data showed that the average cost of a vegetarian thali declined by about 7 per cent to Rs 27.1, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dropped nearly 8 per cent to Rs 54.8 compared with August 2024.
 
On a month-on-month basis, however, thali costs edged higher. The cost of a vegetarian thali rose 4 per cent in August to an eight-month high of Rs 29.1 from Rs 28.1 in July, largely due to a 26 per cent surge in tomato prices following a sharp drop in arrivals.
   
For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost increase was limited to 2 per cent month-on-month, rising to Rs 54.8 in August from Rs 53.5 in July. The rise was capped by an oversupply of broilers, which kept prices stable despite demand picking up after the Shravan month.
 
Despite the sequential increase, overall thali costs remained lower compared with August 2024, aided by benign commodity prices. Onion prices dropped 37 per cent and potato prices fell 31 per cent, supported by higher production this year. Pulses also became 14 per cent cheaper owing to improved output and stock levels. 

Also Read

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total

GST cut to drive 200 bps boost in two-wheelers, 100 bps in PVs: Crisil

Surat diamond industry, India diamond polishing hub, Surat diamond polishing units, lab-grown diamonds India, natural diamond finishing Surat, US-India diamond trade, diamond export tariff impact, GJEPC Rajat Wani statement, global diamond supply cha

US tariff may cut FY26 revenue of Indian diamond polishers by 30%: Crisil

Tariffs, India Tariffs

Uncertainties around tariffs may affect capex decisions this fiscal: Crisil

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Revenue of large, diversified EPC firms to grow 9-11% in FY26: Crisil

knitwear, textile

MSMEs in textiles, diamonds, chemicals to be most hit by US tariffs: Report

 
For non-vegetarian thalis, an estimated 10 per cent fall in broiler prices, which make up about half the cost, added to the decline, while lower vegetable and pulses prices provided further relief.
 
The overall fall in thali costs was partly offset by a 24 per cent y-o-y rise in vegetable oil prices, linked to festive season demand, and a 6 per cent increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices.
 
Pushan Sharma, director-research at Crisil Intelligence, said thali prices are likely to remain lower on-year, aided by the high base of vegetables and pulses.
 
“The government’s decision to allow free imports of yellow pea and black gram is expected to exert downward pressure on pulse prices,” he added.
 
Crisil calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on household expenditure and highlights the role of cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas in driving changes in cost. 
     
  Cost of a Thali  
  Veg Thali Non-Veg Thali
Aug-2024 31.2 59.3
Sep 31.3 59.3
Oct 33.3 61.6
Nov 32.7 61.5
Dec 31.6 63.3
January-2025 28.7 60.6
Feb 27.2 57.4
March 26.6 54.8
April 26.3 53.9
May 26.2 52.6
June 27.1 54.8
July 28.1 53.5
Aug-2025 29.1 54.6
Source: Crisil    
All figures in Rs.  
 

More From This Section

Creditors' total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Lenders to vote on Vedanta, Adani bids for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Consumer Products

Consumers to see reduced prices of FMCG products by next month: Godrej MD

Naveen Jindal

12% safeguard duty on steel products sufficient for now: Naveen Jindal

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Piyush Goyal

Must ensure that GST benefits are passed to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Crisil Crisil ratings World Food India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon