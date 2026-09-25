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Home / Industry / News / Vi bundles free global roaming with select plans for up to three trips

Vi bundles free global roaming with select plans for up to three trips

The telecom operator said eligible customers can retain their Vi number while travelling abroad and access free roaming benefits through select plans and the Vi App

VI, vodafone idea

Vi is expanding international connectivity with free roaming benefits on select plans for customers travelling abroad. (File)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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 Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced free international roaming as an in-built benefit on select prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise plans, allowing eligible customers to stay connected across more than 170 countries without buying a separate roaming pack. The telecom operator said the new offering could help customers save up to ₹9,000 a year, depending on the plan and usage.
 

Free roaming, built into plans

 
Under the new proposition, eligible customers can use international roaming for up to three trips a year, with the data allowance and outgoing calling minutes varying by plan. The offering is aimed at individual travellers, families, and business users.
  
Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore said international roaming has traditionally been a source of uncertainty for travellers, who often worry about the cost of using their phones abroad. He said the company’s approach means “your Vi number travels with you for free.”
 
The move is designed to address common problems associated with international travel, including buying local SIM cards or travel eSIMs, losing access to an Indian number, missing OTPs, and facing unexpected roaming charges.
 
According to Vi, the new benefit is available with:
 
  • Postpaid plans starting at ₹501
  • Annual prepaid unlimited data plans
  • Enterprise plans starting at ₹451
 

How to activate free roaming

 
Eligible customers can open the Vi App, select the applicable Roam-Free plan, and activate the international roaming benefit for their trip. The process allows customers to retain their existing Vi number while travelling abroad.
 
The company is promoting the proposition under its new campaign, “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP”, with international roaming positioned as a built-in benefit rather than an additional service customers need to purchase. 

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Topics : telecom services Voda idea Vodafone international plan international roaming packs

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:27 AM IST