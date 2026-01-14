Work-life balance tops job wish list for India's Gen Z: What they want

The preference becomes even more pronounced among older Gen Z professionals. The demand for roles that offer work-life balance peaks at 60 per cent, for respondents with five to eight years of work experience.

The study, titled The Gen Z Work Code, was released on Tuesday by Naukri.com and is based on interviews with 23,000 Gen Z professionals across 80 industries. Participants shared their unfiltered views on what drives this generation of corporate India. The sectors covered include IT, BFSI, auto, BPO and education. Respondents ranged from those with zero to one year of experience to those with five to eight years, and were spread across cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The survey challenges several assumptions about how the current generation approaches career choices. For instance, 81 per cent of respondents said they want recognition in the form of “growth opportunities” rather than private or public appreciation of their work. Meanwhile, 57 per cent defined “career growth” primarily as learning new skills while on the job.

Transparency emerges as a dominant value. As many as 65 per cent of respondents said they value transparency above all other company values. Factors such as diversity and inclusion, environmental policies and social impact initiatives trail far behind. Among Gen Z professionals with five to eight years of experience, transparency matters even more, with 71 per cent ranking it as their top priority, compared to 63 per cent among those with zero to two years of experience.

Beyond salary, the survey also explored what Gen Z looks for when assessing a job offer. Work-life balance sits firmly at the top of the list. This is followed by a clear growth path, company values and, finally, leadership style.

The definition of “career growth” itself reveals a marked shift in priorities. A majority — 57 per cent — said career growth means “skill expansion”. The figure rises sharply to 78 per cent in creative fields such as animation, design and advertising. By contrast, only 21 per cent equate career growth with salary hikes, and a mere 12 per cent associate it with promotions.

The absence of career growth, however, has clear consequences. Around 14 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they would quit within a year if growth opportunities are lacking, while 37 per cent said they would leave within two to three years. That said, Gen Z professionals who move up the salary ladder tend to stay longer. Among those earning ₹15–25 lakh annually, 56 per cent said they are willing to stay for five years, compared with 37 per cent of those earning ₹2–5 lakh a year.

The survey also examined what causes stress in the workplace. Toxic colleagues were cited by 19 per cent of respondents. The most common source of stress, however, was lack of work-life balance, flagged by 36 per cent. Micromanaging bosses troubled 16 per cent, while 31 per cent pointed to lack of growth as a key stress factor.

What they want

Transparency emerges as a dominant company value

Career growth means skill expansion for majority of respondents