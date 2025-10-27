Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zarin Daruwala appointed group CEO of PL Capital, effective October 13

Zarin Daruwala appointed group CEO of PL Capital, effective October 13

Daruwala, who brings more than 35 years of experience in banking and financial services, will steer the broking firm's next phase of expansion across institutional equities

Zarin Daruwala

Daruwala said she was excited to join PL Capital at an “inflection point” for the group.

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher Group) has named banking veteran Zarin Daruwala as its group chief executive officer, effective October 13.
 
Daruwala, who brings more than 35 years of experience in banking and financial services, will steer the broking firm’s next phase of expansion across institutional equities, investment banking, private credit, wealth, and asset management, the firm said in a statement.
 
Before joining PL Capital, Daruwala was chief executive officer for India and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, where she led the lender’s transformation across retail and corporate banking. She repositioned the retail business towards wealth management and strengthened the bank’s corporate franchise through innovation and partnership-led growth.
   
Daruwala said she was excited to join PL Capital at an “inflection point” for the group.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

