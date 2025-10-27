Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Properties signs ₹600 crore agreement for row housing in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs ₹600 crore agreement for row housing in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru-based developer to launch a premium row housing project in Yelahanka by FY27, part of its expanding portfolio of design-led sustainable homes

Aneeka Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a premium row housing project in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 600 crore.
 
The project spans approximately seven acres and is part of a larger 15-acre prime land parcel in North Bengaluru. It is expected to launch in the next fiscal year (FY27). Strategically located in one of the city’s most sought-after micro-markets, the upcoming development is designed to combine modern architecture with sustainable design principles.
 
“At SPL, we believe great homes should offer both comfort and connection with people, place, and nature. Our upcoming Yelahanka project embodies this philosophy, combining elegant design, modern amenities, and green surroundings to create a truly enriching living experience for today’s discerning homebuyers,” said Akshay Murali, Vice-President, Business Development, Shriram Properties.
   
“Yelahanka’s strong infrastructure growth and proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make it an exceptional location for premium row houses. We are confident this development will redefine the residential landscape in North Bengaluru,” added Murali.
 
SPL builds strong presence in North Bengaluru

In September, the realtor signed another joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a potential gross development value of around Rs 500 crore. The project is located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka and is planned for launch during FY27.
 
Company expands mid-premium portfolio with new launches
 
In July, the company, which focuses on mid-market and mid-premium residential segments, announced plans to develop a mid-premium gated community project, Codename: The One, in Bengaluru’s bustling Electronic City corridor. Scheduled for completion over the next three years, the project will feature 340 spacious 2- and 3-bedroom residences, spanning an aggregate saleable area of about 5 lakh square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 350 crore. Positioned as a symbol of future-ready living, the development underscores the company’s commitment to quality and sustainable urban design.
 
SPL’s growth pipeline spans 36 million sq ft across key markets
 
SPL’s key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The company has delivered 48 projects with a total saleable area of 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, with recent expansion into Kolkata. As of September 30, 2025, the company’s development pipeline comprises 39 projects with an aggregate potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet currently under development.
 

Topics : Industry News Real estate firms housing projects Bengaluru

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

