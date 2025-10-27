Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Former RPG talent head Supratik Bhattacharyya joins Adventz Group

Former RPG talent head Supratik Bhattacharyya joins Adventz Group

Former RPG Group Chief Talent Officer to spearhead human resources strategy at Adventz, the $4 billion conglomerate led by industrialist Saroj Poddar

Supratik Bhattacharyya

Supratik Bhattacharyya, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Adventz Group.

BS Reporter Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Supratik Bhattacharyya, former Chief Talent Officer at RPG Group, has been named Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Adventz Group, the Kolkata-based $4 billion conglomerate with interests spanning engineering, infrastructure, agriculture, lifestyle, real estate, and services.
 
Adventz, promoted by industrialist Saroj Poddar, counts Zuari Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Paradeep Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Zuari Infraworld, and Hettich India among its key businesses.
 
Bhattacharyya, an alumnus of Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, is among the few Indian HR leaders to have moved into people management from a P&L background. Before joining RPG, he held leadership roles at ExxonMobil, JK Paper, and Larsen & Toubro.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

