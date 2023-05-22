Crisil SME tracker: Inflation to hurt MSME growth in electronics sector



But growth will still be healthy as discounts and lower retail prices will cushion the fall. Consumption growth in the electronics sector is seen at 13-17 per cent this fiscal year (FY24), reaching Rs 14-15 trillion, as inflation affects sales of mobile phones and consumer durables, which account for 40 per cent of consumption. Last fiscal, the sector’s consumption touched Rs 12-13 trillion.



Production of electronics is seen growing 15-20 per cent this fiscal, riding on the Production Linked Incentive scheme for manufacture of mobile phones, white goods, information technology hardware, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules. Demand for mobile phones, and consumer and industrial electronics, which account for 50-55 per cent of total consumption, continues to get support from rising incomes, shorter replacement cycles, easier payment terms, increasing penetration of internet and 5G services, rising temperatures, developments in the auto, electric vehicle and power segments, and falling/stagnant prices.



They are expected to log revenue growth of 7-12 per cent year on year this fiscal, driven by mobile phones, consumer and industrial electronics, computer hardware, and strategic electronics. But for inflation, growth would have been higher. This has implications for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which play an important role in assembling consumer and industrial electronics. SMEs benefit from component outsourcing and account for 25-35 per cent of the industry’s consumption.

