Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / SME / Trump trade tariffs: MCA planning to ease compliance burden for MSMEs

Trump trade tariffs: MCA planning to ease compliance burden for MSMEs

"We are looking at it very seriously and taking inputs from the MSME ministry as well," a government source said

MSME Sector

With a global environment marked by trade tensions and geopolitical volatility, the government is expected to look for ways to support domestic industries.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of a broader strategy to shield domestic industry from US tariffs, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to ease compliance reforms for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), according to official sources.
 
“We are looking at it very seriously and taking inputs from the MSME ministry as well,” a government source said.
 
The MCA may also consider amendments to the existing Companies Act for simpler certification processes for MSMEs and doing away with certain compliances for such companies, sources said. Some of the measures which were recommended in the expert committee report regarding Company Law in 2022 included reducing fines and penalties which are designed keeping larger companies in mind. 
   
Suggestions made by the Federation of Indian MSMEs (FISME) include exemption for unlisted companies up to a turnover of ₹1,000 crore from mandatory Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation to provide them with greater flexibility in their board structure and reduce their compliance costs.
 
The MSME body has sought relaxation in the requirement to appoint independent and women directors, which it says can be costly and time-consuming for unlisted companies, especially those with limited resources.

Also Read

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEspremium

US India Trade

We are reviewing Prez Trump's 25% tariff, committed to fair trade deal: GoI

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jitan Ram, Manjhi

Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Climate risks may impact biz segment consisting largely of MSMEs: DG Rao

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

 
With a global environment marked by trade tensions and geopolitical volatility, the government is expected to look for ways to support domestic industries.
 
“Direct assistance to MSMEs and assistance through processes - both are important since macro-economy may not be impacted much by tariffs, but MSMEs will face some challenges and require support from the government,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
Sabnavis said that help with administrative hassles may not give direct support to MSMEs, but would still bring ease of doing business for the sector.
 
Experts said that the government should allow self-certification or deemed acceptance for various procedures under Companies Act, instead of demanding a host of documents from MSMEs.
 
“They could do risk profiling and have automated acceptance for smaller companies. Departments across governments often ask for the same data and if there was better sharing of information between ministries, it would also ease compliance burden on MSMEs,” an industry expert, who did not wish to be named said.
 
According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, MSME contribution to the country’s GDP was marginally lower in 2023-24 to 31.1 per cent, compared to 31.3 per cent in the previous year.
 
Under the present Companies Act, MSMEs are granted certain exemptions. For instance, the requirement that the cash flow statement should be part of the financial statement has been made optional. Small companies are not required to rotate auditors and disclosures, such as auditor’s report on internal financial controls do not apply to MSMEs.
 
Small companies are also exempt from requirements of pre-certification of forms by professionals. All companies with authorised capital up to ₹15 lakh or with up to 20 members where no share capital is applicable are charged zero fees for incorporation.
 
MCA has already made special provisions for MSMEs in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code through measures such as the Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution Process for fast track resolution of cases. The Code has also exempted MSMEs from the provisions of Section 29 A, which bars the promoter and related parties from participating in the resolution process. 

Easing processes

 

The MCA may consider amendments to the Companies Act for simpler certification processes for MSMEs

Experts say self-certification for procedures under Companies Act should be allowed

Federation of Indian MSMEs seeks exemption for unlisted firms up to turnover of ₹1,000 cr from CSR norm

 

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

DGFT should consider re-credit of advance authorisations in some casespremium

Sidbi

Business confidence among MSMEs improved in Q1 FY26: Sidbi survey

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

DGFT should rethink provisions for deemed exports from DTA to EoUpremium

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Notification effective from date of its publication in official gazettepremium

Walmart

Walmart to add 100K MSMEs in next 3 years under Vriddhi supplier programme

Topics : MSMEs US tariffs Trump tariffs Ministry of Corporate Affairs Corporate social responsibility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon