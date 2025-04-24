As Indian art gets famous, a great chance to diversify your portfolio

Stocks are great but you can't hang them on a wall. As if to prove that point, there is a new-found buoyancy in the Indian art market and excitement amongst artists and art collectors. A landmark event was the sale of Maqbool Fida Husain’s 1954 painting 'Untitled (Gram Yatra)' for $13.7 million, or about Rs 118 crore, making it the most expensive work of modern Indian art ever sold in a public auction.

According to Roshini Vadehra, director of the Vadehra Art Gallery and trustee at the Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art, “Overall, South Asian art is having a great