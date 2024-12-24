Business Standard

Christmas 2024: Discover unique ways of traditions, celebrations worldwide

Christmas 2024: Discover unique ways of traditions, celebrations worldwide

Christmas is celebrated on Dec 25th every year and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. On the eve of the festival, let's explore some unique traditions and celebrations observed around the globe

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Every year on December 25th, families and friends get together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ during Christmas, a day full of warmth, love, and diverse customs. Around the world, the auspicious day is celebrated with great excitement and opulence every year. 
 
Togetherness, the joy of giving, a good year-end, and the start of a new one are all celebrated during Christmas. Different customs around the world signal the beginning of celebrations. Here are some unusual customs and celebrations marked through the year as we get ready to welcome Christmas this year.

Christmas 2024: History and Significance 

Early Christian Church: The Epiphany (January 6) was the primary holiday observed by the early Christian Church, although Christmas was ultimately moved to December 25.
 
 
Roman Catholic Church: Christmas was formally recognized by the Roman Catholic Church on December 25, 336 AD.
 
Secular Celebrations: Christmas has developed into a celebration that blends secular customs and practices with Christian traditions over time.

Christmas 2024: Traditions across the nations 

1. Hanging calendars in Germany
 
Advent means "coming" in German, where calendars are hung. The custom of counting down to Christmas four Sundays before the celebrations gained popularity in the 19th century. Gerhard Lang later made the concept more Christmassy in order to commercialize it. In recent years, it has been trendy in Germany to hang enormous advent calendars from buildings and add chocolates to them.
 
2. Noche de las Velitas in Colombia
 
Colombia celebrates Noche de las Velitas (Night of the Little Candles) on December 7th in honor of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Colombians use millions of colored and white candles to brighten their streets and homes. In Columbia, this custom ushers in the festive season. 
 
3. La Quema del Diablo in Guatemala
 
In Guatemala, the phrase "La Quema del Diablo" means "Burning of the Devil." On the auspicious day of December 7, Guatemalans believe that burning an effigy of the devil can purify their houses and lives, creating room for good things to come.
 
4. Dancing around the Christmas tree in Denmark
 
In Denmark, families hold hands and dance around the Christmas tree as part of a festive custom known as "dancing around the tree." Before they unwrap the year's Christmas presents, they follow this ritual by dancing, singing, and laughing. 
 
5. Going to the cemetery in Finland
 
Families in Finland go to the cemetery on Christmas Eve to place candles on the graves of their departed ancestors and family members. Another custom observed in Finland is the Christmas sauna, in which family members spend the afternoon of Christmas Eve in a sauna. 
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

