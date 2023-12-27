Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the 5 Unique ways to celebrate New Year

The preparation began across the world to celebrate New Year 2024. If you are struggling with New Year ideas, here are the 5 unique ways to celebrate New Year

Happy New Year 2024

Happy New Year 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The preparation has been started across the world to welcome the New Year 2024 to create lasting memories, and to give a positive farewell to 2023.

If you also want to end 2023 on a happy note, and are struggling with exciting ideas about how to celebrate New Year 2024, then this article is for you. Here are the top 5 unique ways to welcome the New Year 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5 Unique ways to celebrate 2024

Starry Night Picnic

One of the best ways to welcome the New Year is to embark on a Starry Night Picnic, which is a unique and intriguing way of celebration. Time to pack your delicious snacks with some warm drinks and spread out a cosy blanket under the night sky. It will be a tranquil and peaceful experience to share with your close ones as you bask in the serenity and calm of the night. Share stories and chat with your friends and loved ones while you lay down on the blanket gazing at the night sky.

Midnight Yoga Session

If you are a fitness geek and you are pledging to make 2024 a fruitful year for your health, you need to start the new year in the same way. You can organise a midnight Yoga Session. Take your Yoga mats, move to the garden area and start meditation with Sukhasana or other easy Yoga poses. You can also add the local Yoga community with you and set the tone for a mindful and balanced start to the year. Doing Yoga at night has plenty of benefits such as it releases stress, anxiety or tension in the mind and body and also helps to restore balance to prepare you for a good night's rest before bedtime.

Time Capsule Tradition

You can also make your New Year's night special by encouraging people to contribute letters or small mementoes for the upcoming year and bury that time capsule in a designated spot, which you will open on the next New Year's eve, creating a beautiful and sentimental tradition of celebrating the passage of time by starting time capsule tradition.

Outdoor Movie Night

Another way to make your New Year's eve memorable is by organising outdoor movie night where you can transform your backyard into a cosy cinema by setting up a projector, hanging fairy nights and enjoying a laid-back celebration with a selection of your favourite films along with your friends and family for a dose of childhood nostalgia in a new charming way.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Refrain from doing research on e-cigarettes, obtain prior permission: NMC

Reducing social media usage by 30 minutes improves mental health: Report

Jaipur traders demand new wholesale trade hubs for smooth business

List of countries Indians can travel to without visa includes Malaysia now

Virtual Countdown Party

Organise cousins or friends around the world to celebrate New Year's eve. This is an era of global connectivity, let a virtual countdown party come to your rescue to celebrate with your favourite homies. You can also organise a virtual gathering on a video call and play games, share online resolutions and countdown to the eve of New Year 2024.

Topics : New Year New Year Specials New Year's Eve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon