Jaipur traders demand new wholesale trade hubs for smooth business

Traders in Jaipur have asked the Rajasthan government to set up new wholesale trade hubs outside the old city as the lack of parking spaces and frequent traffic jams in the walled city are affecting their business.

The walled city of Jaipur, known globally as Pink City, is a Unesco world heritage site.

“Heavy crowd, narrow streets, traffic jams, lack of parking and unbridled construction of shops for retail business in heritage buildings have brought almost the entire city to a standstill. This is hurting business,” traders said.

“We request the state government to create warehouses, cold storage and wholesale trade hubs outside the city. We have been demanding this for a few years now, but the government has not acted fully on our demand. The government has been able to shift only the wholesale trade of grains and sanitary ware from the city,” said Subhash Goyal, President of Jaipur Vypar Mahasangh.

The government should create wholesale trade centres near major railway routes, Goyal said, adding that there is no shortage of land.

For the convenience of wholesale traders, warehouses and cold storage should also be built in the same place. So, that all the work related to wholesale trade can be done in one place, he said.

Surendra, a trader, said the city is a favourite tourist spot and almost all popular tourist places like Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, City Palace and others are inside the old city.

If the wholesale trade is shifted outside the walled city area, the retail business of the city will run smoothly and tourists will also get relief from traffic jams, heavy crowds and parking problems, he said.

More than 1.5 lakh tourists visited Jaipur during the Diwali week from November 9 to 15. Trade experts estimate that the number of tourists visiting Jaipur alone may reach 15,000 to 18,000 per day during the remaining months of this financial year.