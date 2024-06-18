Business Standard
Five tips to keep your pet healthy and safe during scorching summer heat

Rising temperature is a major issue not only for humans but for pets as well. Here are the tips to keep your pet healthy during severe heatwave

International Dog Day will be celebrated internationally on August 26.

Tips to keep your pet healthy during heatwaves

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Temperatures are rising across the country and humans are not the only species impacted by the heat, our beloved pets are also affected by it. Heatwaves can cause serious health issues like heatstroke, dehydration, and burned paw pads. During this scorching heat, it is very important to take care of our companions. Here are some essential tips to keep them cool and comfortable:

1. Keep your pet hydrated

Pets also need water to keep them hydrated just like humans, especially during the hot season. In this scorching heat, make sure your pet receives sufficient fresh and clean water all the time. Put water bowls around your home and refill them frequently. 
2. Limit Outdoor Activities

Amid the heatwave, avoid strenuous exercise and outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Instead, limit your walks and playtime during the cooler morning or evening when the temperatures are low. Asphalt and concrete can become extremely hot and can burn the paws of your pets, so it is important to stick with the grassy areas when outdoors. 

3. Provide Shade and Ventilation

Sun is daunting nowadays and has become unbearable. It becomes important to create cool and shady spots for your pet to retreat to when they need a break from the heat. If your pet likes to spend time outside, make sure they have access to shaded areas like trees, umbrellas, or a covered porch. Apart from that, ensure proper ventilation and air conditioning to keep the temperature low. 

4. Watch for Signs of Heatstroke

Just like humans, pets can also suffer from heatstrokes. It becomes imperative to stay vigilant and look for the signs of heatstroke including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting and collapse. If you ever suspect that your pet is suffering from a heat stroke, take him/her to a cool area, offer water to drink and wet their fur in a cool area. Contact the veterinarian for further guidance and treatment. 

5. Never Leave Pets in Cars

Never leave your pet in cars; the temperature inside a parked car skyrockets to dangerous levels within minutes which leads to heatstroke and even death. Never leave your pet unattended in a parked car, take them with you when you leave the vehicle.

By following these simple yet effective tips, you can help keep your pet safe and healthy during the scorching summer months. Remember, the well-being of our furry companions is in our hands, so let's make sure to prioritise their comfort and safety, especially during heatwaves.
Topics : Dogs summer heat Heatwaves

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

