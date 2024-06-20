World Music Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

The world celebrates World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique', every year on June 21 to promote music across the world. People come outside on the streets and public spaces like parks to play music. It also encourages amateur and professional musicians to perform on the streets with the slogan ‘Faites de la musique’, which means 'Make Music.'

Whether it is bustling cities or tranquil towns, World Music Day brings harmonies with free concerts which echo the spirit of unity and artistic expression. Originally started in France as 'Fête de la Musique', World Music Day has transcended borders and become a global celebration festival.

World Music Day 2024: History

Originally founded in France in 1982, World Music Day has a rich history. The idea of World Music Day was proposed by the then-French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, composer Maurice Fleuret, and a radio producer to establish a day dedicated to all music lovers. June 21 is the day, which is the summer solstice, musicians, and singers come together in public spaces to honour the transformative power of music.

The world welcomes this day wholeheartedly and uses music as a common language. The world seeks to advance musical diversity and build a sense of community. The first World Music Day was observed in France on June 21, 1982. It has become a great success and thousands of musicians have started performing in the parks and on the streets.

The Word Music Day holds special significance in the Indian context. India is the home of classical intricacies of Hindustani and Carnatic music to the fusion of contemporary experiments that work as a bridge between generations and genres.

On this day in India, the musical heartbeat could be felt in every corner of the country igniting passions and forging connections that may resonate long after the final notes fade.

The summer sets on the summer solstice, reminding us of the universal language that crosses boundaries and unites the soul.

World Music Day 2024: Significance

World Music Day 2024 elevates music to the level which is a more approachable art form for people of all ages. It creates an open environment, encourages people to listen to a variety of songs, and embraces art for future generations who are all honoured. A significant part of our daily life is music. Everyone enjoys listening to music while doing regular tasks, such as travelling, finishing homework, or simply cooking.

What is the theme for World Music Day 2024?

The theme for World Music Day 2024 is yet to be disclosed. However, last year's theme was ‘Music on the intersections”.

World Music Day 2024: Top things to do in India

One can check for the latest music release by checking Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

You can go on an iconic journey through India's vibrant music scene by visiting venues like Hard Rock Café, Blue Frog, and The Piano Man Jazz Club. These hubs offer musical creativity and some unforgettable experiences showing India's rich musical heritage.



You can also learn new musical instruments on World Music Day 2024. It could be anything, like a guitar, piano, or anything you would love to do. Let this day inspire your musical aspiration and unlock your creative potential.

World Music Day 2024: Top 20 quotes to inspire the musician within you