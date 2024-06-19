Eight signs and symptoms of heatstroke that everyone should know

The temperatures are rising to record levels not only in India, but across the world. One should take care of their health and be aware of symptoms and precautions to avoid any heat-related illness. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in the national capital and surrounding areas has reached close to 50 degrees. Amid this heatwave, each individual should be aware of the complications caused by heat and some preventive measures to keep themselves safe. Cases of heatstroke are very common not just during the day but at night as well and several people have lost their lives due to the temperature rise.

What is a heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a condition caused by overheating of the body due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or excessive physical work in the hot sun. The heat-related problems occur when body temperature goes beyond 40 degrees Celsius which is very common during summer.

Heatstroke is an emergency situation which demands immediate treatment and can damage vital organs like the kidney, heart, liver and brain. If the treatment is delayed, it can cause serious complications leading to ICU hospitalisation or even death.

In case someone is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, it becomes essential to get them out of the heat and rest, preferably in an air-conditioned room. But what are the symptoms of heatstroke?

Symptoms of a heatstroke

The patient with heatstroke can complain of: