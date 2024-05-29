Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding bash on cruise; all you need to know

India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani , will hold the second pre-wedding ceremony for his son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

On a cruise in Italy and France, the four-day pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika will take place from May 29 to June 1, 2024.

As per reports, the couple will tie the knot in July this year.

The invitation card for the four-day pre-wedding event has gone viral on social media and become the talk of the town.

The card title reads, 'La Vite E Un Viaggio' which means life is a journey. The invite further states, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime."

The Anant-Radhika’s 2nd pre-wedding bash will also have specific themes for each day just like their first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant-Radhika’s 2nd pre-wedding bash events

Here's the each day theme and programs for the second pre-wedding bash

May 29

There will be a lunch party for the guests on opening day, May 29. The theme for the lunch is a classic cruise followed by an evening event called 'Starry Night' with the attire theme of this event being Western formals.

May 30

The second day is called Roman Holiday and guests are expected to dress up as chic tourists. There will be a Greco-Roman-themed Toga party.

Guests are supposed to wear ancient Roman-style clothing complete with sandals.

May 31

The third-day event is called 'V turns one under the Sun'. It will be the first birthday celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter Veda, who is turning one year old today. In the evening there is a Masquerade followed by a party called ‘Pardon My French.’

June 1

The last day event of the four-day pre-wedding bash is called La Dolce Vita, which means ‘sweet the good life.’

More about Anant-Radhika’s 2nd pre-wedding bash

The second pre-wedding bash is expected to host approximately 800 guests, including guests from Bollywood and Business worlds. The guest list includes Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and MS Dhoni among others.

According to reports, there would be around 600 staff members working round the clock to serve the guests on the party cruise.

The cruise in Europe will sail for a 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

The guests would be served an extensive menu including Mexican, Parsi, Thai and Japanese dishes. Radhika is supposed to wear a custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece made with Aerospace Aluminum Technology inspired by the Galactic Princess concept.