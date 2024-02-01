Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

The Indian Coast Guard Day or ICG Day is celebrated every year on 1 February. It is vital to celebrate the commitments made by the Indian Coast Guard to the country's maritime security. It’s important to bring issues to light about the significance of the Coast Guard in defending the country's coastal waters.

A grand celebration of the Coast Guard's accomplishments is held in honour of ICG Day. The day is marked by a parade, sporting events, cultural performances, community service projects, and other activities and events. The Coast Guard demonstrates its dedication to protecting national security and safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: History

The historical backdrop of ICG Day traces back to 1 February 1977, when the interim Indian Coast Guard was laid out to prevent ocean-borne goods smuggling. The Indian Parliament officially established ICG Day on February 1 each year on August 18, 1978.

The Indian Coast Guard has been instrumental in both apprehending miscreants and saving thousands of lives since its inception. The Coast Guard has also seized drugs, illegal goods, and contraband worth thousands of crores of dollars.

Offshore security, marine safety, and coastal security are among the Coast Guard's responsibilities, as is safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Comptroller and Auditor General of India says that the ICG department is the world's fourth-largest Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme

The Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated every year while following a specific theme shared by the organisation. But, the theme of the current year is yet to be declared.

Indian Coast Guard Day: Why is it Celebrated?

SInce it celebrates the Coast Guard's role in protecting the nation's coastal waters, ICG Day is very important for the country.

The day serves as a reminder of how crucial the Coast Guard is in keeping up with the integrity of the country's maritime and advancing national security.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Celebration

The Indian Coast Guard Day will mark its 48th Raising Day this year. In addition, the year is significant because, on January 26, the day before the 75th Republic Day celebration, President Droupadi Murmu approved the President's Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal for some Indian Coast Guard selection awardees.

The personnel who have contributed significantly to the protection of the maritime boundaries and responded to maritime emergencies will receive these medals.