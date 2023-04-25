Ten years after retirement, brand Sachin still a top choice for brands

Even after ten years of retirement from cricket, Sachin Tendulkar remains a top choice among Indian advertisers. Despite the belief that cricketers have a shorter shelf life when it comes to brand endorsements, Tendulkar currently promotes 15 brands, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). These include ITC's Savlon, Spinny, Apollo Tyres and JioCinema.
According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, 2022, released earlier by Kroll, Tendulkar's current valuation is $73.6 million. The ET report said he currently charges Rs 7-8 crore per year for an endorsement deal.
In an interview with ET, Tendulkar said he is very careful when choosing the brands he wants to be associated with. Tendulkar and his wife Anjali have also set up a company called SRT Sports Management to manage his partnerships.
"Whatever is being said in communication, should also be done to fulfil that promise. That is how one can win the trust of people. Finally, it is teamwork, and therefore the comfort of working with the partner is very important," he said.
Several companies, which Tendulkar endorses, said the partnership had reaped massive benefits for them. The chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Vighnesh Shahane, said the company was the 17th largest insurance firm in the country before signing Tendulkar.
After 2015, when they signed Tendulkar, the company entered the top 10.
ITC and Spinny said that every generation vibes well with Tendulkar's identity and integrity.
Moreover, on his birthday on April 24, several brands endorsed by Tendulkar planned several consumer connect initiatives across mediums.