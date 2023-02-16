New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Insurance-related stocks have significantly weakened since the Budget proposed to tax income from traditional policies with an annual premium of over Rs 5-lakh. Shares of HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential (ICICI Pru), Max Financial (owner of Max Life), Corporation (LIC), General Insurance Corporation and New India Assurance have lost 3-19 per cent so far since February 1. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has been up around 0.6 per cent during this period.