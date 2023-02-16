JUST IN
InterGlobe Aviation slips 5% after 4% equity changes hands via block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 350pts, Nifty50 above 18,100; Tech M, ONGC gain 2%
Stocks to watch: Nestle India, NTPC, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, MTNL, BEL
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
MFIs set for better days, as collection improves, loan sales jump
Sensex pares early losses, Nifty reclaims 18K mark amid mixed global trends
Retail investors keep faith on India stocks despite recent Adani rout
Global index provider MSCI mulls not including stocks under ASM in indices
NSE, CME Group tie up to launch Nymex crude, natural gas derivatives
FPI surpass retail in getting investment calls right in Dec 2022 quarter
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
InterGlobe Aviation slips 5% after 4% equity changes hands via block deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Analysts expect stocks to remain under pressure in the near-term as the government's new tax regime push, with no tax saving deductions, could hurt demand for insurance products

Topics
Life Insurance | Insurance stocks | HDFC Life

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

insurance industry, insurance
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Insurance-related stocks have significantly weakened since the Budget proposed to tax income from traditional policies with an annual premium of over Rs 5-lakh. Shares of HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential (ICICI Pru), Max Financial (owner of Max Life), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), General Insurance Corporation and New India Assurance have lost 3-19 per cent so far since February 1. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has been up around 0.6 per cent during this period.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Life Insurance

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.